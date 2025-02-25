Are Govinda and wife Sunita Ahuja living separately? Here's what we know amid divorce reports

Actor Govinda married Sunita Ahuja in 1987. Now, after nearly 38 years of marriage, they are reportedly heading for divorce. Several reports have claimed that Govinda and Sunita have issues and want to part ways. (Also Read | Sunita Ahuja reacts to Raveena Tandon claiming she'd have married Govinda had they met earlier) Govinda and Sunita Ahuja reportedly want to go their separate ways.

When Sunita revealed staying separately from Govinda

In January, Sunita spoke about marriage in an interview with Pinkvilla's Hindi Rush. She said that the duo stays in separate houses. Sunita had said, “We have two houses, we have a bungalow opposite our apartment. I have my temple and my kids in the flat. We live in the flat whereas he gets late after his meetings. He loves talking so he’ll gather 10 people and sit chatting with them. Whereas me, my son and my daughter live together, but we hardly talk because I feel if you end up wasting your energy by talking too much."

Tension between Govinda and Sunita?

Now, a source told ETimes that Sunita "apparently had sent a separation notice a few months ago but there has been no movement since then".

Speaking with ETimes, Govinda's manager Shashi Sinha said on Tuesday, "There have been issues between the couple due to certain statements made by certain members from the family. There is nothing more to it and Govinda is in process of starting a film for which artists are visiting our office. We are trying to resolve it."

What Sunita said earlier about her relationship with Govinda

Govinda didn't speak on the matter but simply said that he is "in the process of starting my films". Govinda and Sunita tied the knot on March 11, 1987. They are parents to daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardan Ahuja.

Last year, speaking with Hauterrfly, Sunita was also asked about her relationship with Govinda. She confessed that they went through many ups and downs in the past 40 years. She added that when it happened, she endured it all.