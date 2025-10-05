When does Taylor Swift’s The Fate of Ophelia music video drop? Release date, time and where to watch

Taylor Swift’s recent album, The Life of a Showgirl, has already become a sensation. The music video of the opening track of her album, The Fate of Ophelia, will officially be released on YouTube on October 5. The song refers to Ophelia, the heroine of Hamlet. However, there is a twist to her story in Taylor Swift's music video, as per Today. The music video of Taylor Swift’s The Fate of Ophelia will be out tonight. Here's when and how fans can watch the new hit song online.(AFP)

Where and how to watch Taylor Swift’s The Fate of Ophelia?

Swifties can watch The Fate of Ophelia in movie theaters as part of The Official Release Party of a Showgirl. Taylor Swift took to her Instagram to announce the theatrical release of her album on September 19.

Her caption read, “I hereby invite you to a *dazzling soiree*, The Official Release Party Of A Showgirl: Oct 3 - Oct 5 only in Cinemas! You’ll get to see the exclusive world premiere of the music video for my new single “The Fate Of Ophelia”, along with never before seen behind-the-scenes footage of how we made it, cut by cut explanations of what inspired this music, and the brand new lyric videos from my new album The Life Of A Showgirl.”

If fans are not heading to the theaters to witness the video release of Swift’s song, then they can watch it on YouTube. The music video will drop at 7 pm ET on the streaming platform.

More about The Fate Of Ophelia

In Hamlet, heartbroken Ophelia dies due to drowning. But in Swift’s video, someone saves Ophelia from drowning. The video has Swift portraying various showgirls, from glamorous ones performing on stage, to tragic personalities, as per Today.

The Fate of Ophelia has already started creating history even before the release of its music video. Spotify announced on Instagram that Swift’s The Fate of Ophelia became the most-streamed song in a single day in the company’s history.

