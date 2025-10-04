Internet finds similarities between Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl songs and older hits: ‘She’s so out of ideas'

Taylor Swift took the world by storm with the release of her twelfth album, The Life of a Showgirl, on Friday. Since its release, fans on social media have been drawing comparisons between tracks on the album and older songs by other artists, with some critics even accusing the singer of being “out of ideas.” Taylor Swift's 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, releases on October 3, 2025, at midnight ET. (Republic Records via AP)(AP)

Internet compares songs from Taylor Swift's album to older hits

An Instagram user shared a video pointing out three tracks she believed were similar to earlier songs. The first was the title track, The Life of a Showgirl, which she compared to Cool by the Jonas Brothers. While some agreed, another user offered a different perspective, writing, “The Life of a Showgirl sounds like Brighter Than the Sun by Colbie Caillat, listen to it please. They’re exactly the same.” The Instagram user also compared Opalite to Circles by Post Malone and Wood to I Want You Back by the Jackson 5.

Many agreed in the comment section. One comment read, “Wood is clearly from the Jackson 5.” Another added, “Actually Romantic sounds like Beverly Hills by Weezer.” Another wrote, “Wish List sounds like Glitch.” Some internet users were more critical, with remarks such as, “She’s sooooo out of ideas on how to make music,” and, “Taylor theft.”

Fans defend Taylor

However, several fans defended the singer. One commented, “It’s pop music — it’s going to sound the same after a while.” Another wrote, “The only thing that’s even remotely similar is a little piece of the melody. Literally every artist does that, whether by accident or not. There’s only so many combinations of notes we can make, bro.” A third user quipped, “Wow, pop songs sound like pop songs.”

About Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl

Released on 3 October 2025 via Republic Records, The Life of a Showgirl was written and produced by Taylor Swift alongside Swedish hitmakers Max Martin and Shellback. Recorded during the European leg of her Eras Tour in 2024, the 12‑track album explores themes of love, fame, identity, and life behind the scenes. The title track features a guest vocal appearance by Sabrina Carpenter.

Taylor has described the album as an attempt to capture the “exuberant, electric, and vibrant” inner life she experienced during her tour. She revealed that the album comes from the most joyous and wild place in her life, and expressed pride in having created a record that reflects her personal journey.