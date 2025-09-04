Annoyed Priyanka Chopra leaves the room as Nick Jonas loudly sings Jonas Brothers' song: ‘Is this loud enough’. Watch

Singer Nick Jonas shared a video featuring his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra as he lip-synced to Jonas Brothers' song Backwards. Taking to Instagram, Nick posted the brief clip as he performed the track in the same room where Priyanka Chopra sat and read. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra featured in a new Instagram video.

Nick Jonas' performance makes Priyanka Chopra leave room

In the clip, Nick was seen getting agitated as he performed the song. Priyanka was busy reading a book, wearing an LED face mask, and sitting on the couch. As he performed, she stared at him for some time. Nick then threw a banana at his phone, and a surprised Priyanka quietly left the room. Nick was seen holding his phone as the clip ended.

Fans react to Nick, Priyanka's video

In the video, Priyanka was seen in white and beige pyjamas. Nick wore a white striped shirt and black pants. He captioned the post, "Is this loud enough?" he also added Backwards as the background music. Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Poor Priyanka just wanting to read her book in peace." A comment read, "I think Priyanka was done with you." A person wrote, "Priyanka Chopra tell him it’s not loud enough."

About Priyanka and Nick

Priyanka got married to Nick in 2018 in Rajasthan. They had a traditional Christian wedding followed by a Hindu ceremony. They welcomed daughter Malti through surrogacy in January 2022.

The Jonas Brothers--Kevin, Nick and Joe, are currently on their tour, Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown. The tour consists of 52 concerts. The tour will conclude on November 14, in Uncasville, Connecticut.

About Priyanka's projects

Fans will next see Priyanka in the second season of the web series Citadel. She is then set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. Back home in India, Priyanka will also star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled GlobeTrotter.

Priyanka was recently seen in Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. The Ilya Naishuller directorial is streaming on Prime Video.