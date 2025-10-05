Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 strikes near Big Bear City in California, tremors felt across region

The US Geological Survey reported a preliminary 3.4 magnitude earthquake close to California's Big Bear City on Sunday morning. At 2:51 AM, a tremor was reported to have shaken the area. The epicentre was only 3 miles deep and roughly 4 miles north of Big Bear City. 3.4-magnitude earthquake recorded near Big Bear City, California: US Geological Survey(Representative image/Unsplash)

Earthquake near Big Bear City

The US Geological Survey suggests that those who felt the earthquake report their experiences through the Felt Report form, and help the agency’s assessment. Based on 16 online reports, the USGS has confirmed that residents of Lucerne Valley, Big Bear Lake, and Big Bear City experienced weak to light shaking during the tremor, as per The Fresno Bee.

Merced Sun-Star reports that the region experienced three quakes of magnitude 2.5 or above in the past week. The north of Big Bear City saw an earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on October 4, while the north-northeast of Cabazon experienced an earthquake of magnitude 2.6 on October 5, and the north of Big Bear City experienced an earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on October 4.

How to protect yourself during earthquakes

If you find yourself driving a car at the time of an earthquake, it is imperative that you immediately pull over and stop, as per the Fresno Bee.

If you are in bed during an earthquake, you should turn face down and cover your head with a pillow. During earthquakes, it is best to stay away from buildings.

In case you are at the office or inside your apartment, try to get out as soon as possible. People who use a wheelchair or a walker with a seat to ensure the wheels are locked until the shaking is over.

What is the US Geological Survey?

The United States Geological Survey is an agency of the United States Department of the Interior whose work spans the disciplines of geography, biology, geology, and hydrology.