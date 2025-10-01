Beauty pageant contestants flee stage as earthquake jolts Miss Asia competition in the Philippines. Video

What was meant to be a glamorous evening turned into a scene of fear and chaos when a powerful earthquake struck during the Miss Asia-Pacific International 2025 Gala Night in Cebu, Philippines. The earthquake’s epicentre was traced to Bogo City.(Instagram/@pageantempress)

A 6.9-magnitude earthquake hit the island on Tuesday just as contestants were walking the runway at the Radisson Blu Cebu hotel. Video clips from the event show several contestants being hurried off stage as the tremor rattled the venue.

Philippines earthquake

According to officials, the quake’s epicentre was traced to Bogo City, around 95 kilometres from Cebu. Local authorities have since declared a state of calamity, reporting more than 60 people dead and over 150 injured.

The sudden jolt interrupted one of the highlight events of the international pageant, with fans initially fearing for the safety of the participants. Hours later, the Miss Asia-Pacific International (MAPI) Organisation released a statement assuring that all delegates and staff were unharmed.

“Following the 6.9 magnitude earthquake in Cebu, we would like to assure everyone that all Miss Asia Pacific International 2025 candidates and the MAPI Organisation team are safe and well,” the group said in an Instagram post. “We extend our deepest gratitude to Radisson Blu Cebu for their swift and professional response in implementing safety measures during the tremor,” the statement added.

As a precaution, organisers have cancelled all activities scheduled for October 1 while they assess the situation and prioritise safety.

The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) Organisation wrote on Instagram: “Our hearts are with every community, especially our Cebuano partners and delegates. We believe in the strength of bayanihan and the resilience of the Filipino spirit.”

The Miss Philippines Organisation also issued a message of solidarity. “In this time of grief and recovery, we stand with our brothers and sisters in Cebu. Together, let us continue to uphold the spirit of bayanihan and work towards rebuilding stronger, safer, and more resilient communities,” it said.

The competition is expected to resume in the coming days.