Search
Fri, Oct 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 jolts Myanmar

ANI |
Published on: Oct 03, 2025 08:55 am IST

Two earthquakes struck Myanmar, with magnitudes of 3.6 and 3.1 occurring on October 3 and 2, 2025, respectively.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 struck Myanmar on Friday at 03:43 am IST (Indian Standard Time), as per the National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake that hit Myanmar on Friday, occurred 60 km below the Earth's crust.(AP file photo for representation)
The earthquake that hit Myanmar on Friday, occurred 60 km below the Earth's crust.(AP file photo for representation)

The earthquake occurred 60 km below the Earth's crust.

"EQ of M: 3.6, On: 03/10/2025 03:43:06 IST, Lat: 25.05 N, Long: 97.61 E, Depth: 60 Km, Location: Myanmar," National Center for Seismology wrote on 'X'.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 3.1 jolted Myanmar late Wednesday night, as per the National Centre for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of 10 km within the Earth's crust.

"EQ of M: 3.1, On: 02/10/2025 02:19:27 IST, Lat: 26.57 N, Long: 96.43 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar," National Centre for Seismology said in an 'X' post.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nepal Protest and Charlie Kirk Funeral Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nepal Protest and Charlie Kirk Funeral Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 jolts Myanmar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On