Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 jolts Myanmar

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 struck Myanmar on Friday at 03:43 am IST (Indian Standard Time), as per the National Center for Seismology. The earthquake that hit Myanmar on Friday, occurred 60 km below the Earth's crust.(AP file photo for representation)

The earthquake occurred 60 km below the Earth's crust.

"EQ of M: 3.6, On: 03/10/2025 03:43:06 IST, Lat: 25.05 N, Long: 97.61 E, Depth: 60 Km, Location: Myanmar," National Center for Seismology wrote on 'X'.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 3.1 jolted Myanmar late Wednesday night, as per the National Centre for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of 10 km within the Earth's crust.

"EQ of M: 3.1, On: 02/10/2025 02:19:27 IST, Lat: 26.57 N, Long: 96.43 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar," National Centre for Seismology said in an 'X' post.