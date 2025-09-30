Tremors felt in Assam, Manipur, Nagaland after 4.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Myanmar

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 hit Myanmar on Tuesday morning, tremors of which were felt in several parts across India, including Manipur, Nagaland, and Assam. The earthquake hit Myanmar at 6:10 am on Tuesday, September 30.(Representational Photo/REUTERS)

The earthquake hit Myanmar very close to its border with India, just 27 km southeast of Ukhrul in Manipur, according to the National Center for Seismology, at 6.10 am on Tuesday, September 30.

The depth of the earthquake was 15 km and the exact coordinates where it hit, according to the NCS, were latitude 24.73 N, longitude 94.63 E. The quake location was just 155 km south-southeast of Nagaland's Wokha, 159 km southeast of Nagaland's Dimapur, 177 km south of Nagaland's Mokokchung, 171 km northeast of Mizoram's Ngopa, and 193 km northeast of Mizoram's Champhai.

This comes after on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, at around 12.09 am on September 30, an earthquake of magnitude 3.4 hit Maharashtra's Satara. The depth of the quake was 5 km and it hit 91 km northwest of Kolhapur.

On Tuesday, at around 4.28 am, an earthquake of magnitude 3.3 also hit Tibet, depth of which was 10 km. The exact location of the quake was latitude 30.19 N, and longitude 95.23 E, which was 227 km north of Arunachal Pradesh's Pangin, and 303 km north of Assam's Dibrugarh.

The quake in Myanmar comes just almost three days after Bangladesh, another one of India's neighbours, was also jolted by an earthquake of magnitude of 3.5 on Saturday, September 27. The depth of that quake was 10 km and it also hit very close to India, just 89 km east-northeast of West Bengal's capital Kolkata.

The earthquake hit Bangladesh at 1.57 pm and mild tremors of it were felt in some parts of West Bengal. The exact coordinates of that quake were Latitude 22.95 N and longitude 89.13 E.