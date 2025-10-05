Who is Carlos Portugal Gouvea? Harvard Law professor arrested after firing pellet gun near Brookline synagogue

A Harvard Law School visiting professor was placed on administrative leave after police said he fired a pellet rifle near a Brookline synagogue, according to the New York Post. Carlos Portugal Gouvea, 43, was arrested Wednesday night outside Temple Beth Zion on Beacon Street. He told police he was “hunting rats,” according to Brookline.News. Carlos Portugal Gouvea, 43, was arrested Wednesday night outside Temple Beth Zion on Beacon Street(harvard.edu)

Who is Carlos Portugal Gouvea ?

Gouvea earned his Harvard Law doctorate in 2008. He is an associate professor at the University of São Paulo Law School and leads a Brazilian think tank focused on social and environmental justice.

Authorities do not believe the synagogue was the intended target. Gouvea faces charges in Brookline District Court for illegally discharging a pellet gun, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, and damaging property, court records show.

Harvard Law School spokesperson Jeff Neal told The Post that Gouvea “has been placed on administrative leave as the school seeks to learn more about this matter.” The suspension was first reported by The Harvard Crimson. No additional disciplinary actions have been announced.

Private security guards heard “two loud shots”

The police response involved more than a dozen officers as worshippers arrived for Yom Kippur services. Two private security guards confronted Gouvea after hearing “two loud shots” and seeing him with the pellet gun.

Gouvea allegedly put the gun down, but a “brief physical struggle” occurred as the guards tried to detain him, Brookline.News reported. He ran into a nearby residence, then came out and was arrested. Police later found a broken car window with a pellet inside.

Gouvea pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Thursday. He was released on personal recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court in early November. Neither he nor an attorney listed in court records responded to requests for comment.