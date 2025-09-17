Is DWTS star Jen Affleck related to Ben Affleck? Here's the truth

Jen Affleck, known for her reality show The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, introduced herself as the cousin of Hollywood actor Ben Affleck in a new Dunkin’ commercial. While Jen called herself “younger” and “hotter” than “dated” Ben, the Deep Water star appeared in a coffee shop's drive-through to brand the 26-year-old influencer’s comments as “rude.” But is the Dancing with the Stars season 34 contestant actually related to Ben Affleck? Is Dancing with the Stars season 34 contestant Jen Affleck related to actor Ben Affleck? Here is the truth.(Instagram/@jenniferlaffleck)

Jen Affleck’s relationship with Ben Affleck

According to USA Today, although they share the same last name, Jen and Ben Affleck are not related. Jen had claimed on the first season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives that her husband, Zac Affleck, and the Live by Night actor were cousins. However, Zac later confirmed that it was only a family joke and invalidated Jen’s claim, as per the outlet.

Jen Affleck later told People magazine that it was her husband’s grandfather who had initially told Zac and his siblings that they were related to Ben Affleck. “Like, that was a real thing. Everyone believed it,” the Dancing With the Stars contestant was quoted as saying by the outlet.

Jen Affleck on her Dunkin’ commercial with Ben

Speaking to People magazine, Jen Affleck recently opened up about her experience with Ben Affleck on the set of the Dunkin' commercial.

“It was very light-hearted. We just, like, laughed about it,” the 26-year-old said. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star added that she also met one of Ben Affleck’s daughters in person.

“I met his daughter. His daughter came with her best friend and [she’s a] huge fan,” Jen told the outlet. “She's like, ‘I don't care if we're not related. We are related.’ I was like, ‘Great!’” she added.

Ben Affleck shares Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13, with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

FAQs:

Who is Jen Affleck married to?

Jen Affleck is married to Zac Affleck.

Is Jen Affleck related to actor Ben Affleck?

No, Jen Affleck is not related to actor Ben Affleck.

Which project did Jen Affleck and Ben Affleck collaborate on?

Jen and Ben Affleck collaborated on the latest Dunkin’ commercial.

When did Dancing with the Stars S34 premiere?

Dancing with the Stars S34 premiered on September 16.