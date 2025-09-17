Disney Plus faces flak during Dancing With the Stars premiere: ‘How to turn off subtitles?’

Disney+ was slammed on social media, with users wondering how to turn off subtitles during the Dancing With the Stars Season 34 premiere on Tuesday. Many users struggled to disable subtitles despite settings adjustments. The issue, affecting viewers across devices, has sparked frustration on social media, particularly as the show’s live simulcast on Disney+ highlighted technical glitches during the debut episode featuring celebrities like Jen Affleck and her partner, Jan Ravnik. Disney users faced issues during the Dancing With the Stars premiere(REUTERS)

The problem appears tied to Disney+’s accessibility features, where captions remain enabled even after toggling off in app settings. Users reported seeing subtitles on Roku, Apple TV, and mobile devices during the premiere, with some noting they only occur for live content like DWTS.

This glitch echoes past complaints, such as a 2022 Google Nest thread where subtitles appeared during DWTS casting despite being disabled on phones and TVs. Digital Trends and WikiHow guides confirm the issue persists, advising users to check device-level accessibility menus - Roku’s Captions Mode under Settings > Accessibility or Apple TV’s Subtitles in Audio & Subtitles.

For Disney+, pausing the video and selecting Audio & Subtitles to choose “Off” under Subtitles often works, but for live streams, it may require restarting the app or device.

Stepwise Guide

Start the Disney Plus App or Website

Open the Disney+ app on your device (e.g., smart TV, phone, tablet) or visit disneyplus.com on a browser. Ensure you’re logged in.

Select or Play Content

Choose a show or movie, or begin playing the live stream (e.g., DWTS). Subtitles may appear automatically, especially during live events.

Access the Audio & Subtitles Menu

During playback, pause the video. Look for the menu icon (usually a speech bubble or three horizontal lines) on the screen. Click or tap it to open the Audio & Subtitles options.

Disable Subtitles

In the Subtitles section, select “Off” from the dropdown menu. If multiple languages are listed, ensure no language is highlighted. Confirm the change.

Check Device Settings (if Needed)

If subtitles persist, go to your device’s settings:

Roku: Settings > Accessibility > Captions Mode > Off.

Apple TV: Settings > Audio & Subtitles > Subtitles > Off.

iOS/Android: Settings > Accessibility > Subtitles & Captioning > Turn Off.

Smart TV: Check under Accessibility or Caption Settings.

Restart the App or Device

Close and reopen the Disney+ app, or restart your device (unplug for 30 seconds if applicable). Resume playback to verify subtitles are off.

Clear Cache or Reinstall (Last Resort)

If the issue continues, clear the app cache via device settings or uninstall and reinstall Disney+. Log back in and test again.