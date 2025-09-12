What are Sabrina Cups? Dunkin' x Sabrina Carpenter collaboration draws mixed reactions from fans

Dunkin’ is giving customers a chance to grab free Sabrina Carpenter reusable cups at participating locations on Friday, September 12. The brand made the announcement on Instagram on Wednesday. Sabrina Carpenter x Dunkin' special cup (on the right) will be available only on September 12, the brand had said.(Instagram)

“This Friday, September 12, our reusable Sabrina cups will be free with purchase of any Daydream Refresher, while supplies last. Limited quantities so get yours while you can,” read the Instagram post.

The reusable cup features a design in shades of pink and orange, decorated with an illustration of red lips and the name ‘Sabrina’ written in white cursive letters.

Collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter

This is the latest collaboration between Dunkin’ and Sabrina Carpenter, which began in December 2024 with Sabrina’s Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso, followed by the Strawberry Daydream Refresher in June. The line later expanded to include Mango and Mixed Berry flavors as well.

To mark the collaboration, Dunkin’ even launched the Dunkin’ Daydream Hotline. Under this, fans get to hear a pre-recorded message from the singer herself if they dial 1-877-DREAMY (373-2669), USA Today reported.

Fans react to reusable Sabrina Carpenter cups

One user wrote, “I could cry. I am so excited for these!!” Another user wrote, “Damn I guess I will be late to work lol.” While one user who got hold of the cup squealed, “GOT MINE!!!! I was so shocked my store actually had em!”

However, it appeared that not everyone was happy. Many flooded the comment section, revealing that the stores near them did not have any Sabrina Carpenter cups. Some even called out the brand for not sharing a public list of participating stores.

“The lack of a list of participating stores… It's a ploy to drive people to Dunkin. Give us a list,” a user noted. Another one said, “You should really put not all locations will have them! Not good advertising Dunkin! My daughter was so excited only to find out not every location has!”

“Drove to 10 stores in my area since midnight and none had it or knew about it. I want my cup and my money back,” a third Instagram user commented, while another one added, “Just went thru the line, made myself incredibly late, to find out the store had no idea of this promotion and haven’t seen or heard anything about it.”

FAQs:

Q1: When is the Sabrina Carpenter Dunkin’ cup available?

The free reusable cup is available only on Friday, Sept. 12, until supplies last.

Q2: How do I get the cup?

Purchase any Daydream Refresher at a participating Dunkin’ location to receive the cup.

Q3: What flavors of Daydream Refresher are available?

Strawberry, Mango, and Mixed Berry.