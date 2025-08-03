Dunkin' Donuts faces heat over Gavin Casalegno's ‘genetics’-obsessed ad, netizens draw comparisons to Sydney Sweeney

Dunkin' Donuts new ad over “genetics” has created uproar on social media, drawing parallels to American Eagle's “genes” campaign starring Sydney Sweeney. Dunkin' Donuts new ad: Star Gavin Casalegno from “The Summer I Turned Pretty” appeared in a brief commercial for the breakfast food chain's new summer Refresher drinks that was unveiled on Tuesday.

Star Gavin Casalegno from “The Summer I Turned Pretty” appeared in a brief commercial for the breakfast food chain's new summer Refresher drinks that was unveiled on Tuesday. The 35-second commercial featured the actor attributing his summertime tan to his “genetics.”

“Look, I didn't ask to be the king of summer. It just kinda happened,” Casalegno, 25, says in the video shared July 29. "This tan? Genetics. I just got my color analysis back. Guess what? Golden summer. Literally.

“I can't help it; every time I drink a Dunkin' Golden Hour Refresher, it's like the sun just finds me. So if sipping these refreshers makes me the king of summer? Guilty as charged,” he adds.

Dunkin' Donuts ad causes uproar

Some social media users have doubled down on their support for the coffee company, while others have drawn comparisons to American Eagle's "genes" campaign, which featured Sydney Sweeney with “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans” tagline.

The line's dual meaning regarding the actress's appearance, which she got from her parents, and her pants led liberal critics to wonder if American Eagle was endorsing "Whiteness" or "eugenics."

Meanwhile, a person reacted to Dunkin' Donuts ad on TikTok, writing, “Why are ads so obsessed with genetics all of a sudden?”

The script of the advertisement, meanwhile, has left some people perplexed. One Reddit member wrote: “Not a single part of this ad makes sense? It’s literally just word salad.”

“Genuinely what does a drink have to do with genetics???” another asked.

“I’ll never have Dunkin’ Donuts again,” a fourth user declared, while another stated, “I guess Dunkin just joined the boycott list with Starbucks.”

Also Read: Sydney Sweeney speaks out amid uproar over American Eagle ‘great genes’ ad controversy

Casalegno opens up about Dunkin’s Golden Hour Refresher

Casalegno, who had previously participated in Dunkin's "Not Just a Snack" campaign, described the promotion as “a playful new social video (titled) 'King of Summer,'” in a press statement issued on July 29.

“Casalegno now claims his crown, a playful nod to his effortlessly sunny energy and the golden glow of his order: the Golden Hour Refresher.”

“There's just something about a summer sunset that makes everything feel a little better, and Dunkin’s Golden Hour Refresher really captures that vibe. It’s refreshing and kind of just lifts your mood. I’ve been a Dunkin’ fan for years, so teaming up again is such a fun way to celebrate summer,” he adds.