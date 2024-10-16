Rapper gives honest opinion on Kamala Harris, says she is ‘not qualified to run a Dunkin' Donuts or 7-Eleven’

Lord Jamar tore into Kamala Harris during his recent appearance on The Art of Dialogue music podcast. The 56-year-old rapper slammed the vice president, claiming that she is “not qualified” to run an outlet of Dunkin' Donuts or 7-Eleven, “let alone” the United States of America. The Supreme Mathematics crooner went on to slam the Democratic nominee as “insulting to Black people.” Rapper Lord Jamar shares his honest opinion on Kamala Harris, says he might vote for Donald Trump(The Art of Dialogue/ YouTube)

Rapper Lord Jamar brutally slams Kamala Harris

“This woman, to me, is not qualified to run, you know, a Dunkin’ Donuts or a 7-Eleven, let alone the corporation that we call the United States of America,” said Jamar, who co-founded the hip-hop group Brand Nubian in 1989. In reference to the Harris campaign's efforts to gain Black supporters, the Revolution rapper claimed that the Democrats have failed to portray her as a “female [Barack] Obama.” “I knew what they were going to do with her the minute they brought her in,” he said.

Continuing his harsh criticism of Harris, Jamar bluntly declared, “She’s a diggy broad. She cackles all the f**king time. She lies. She doesn’t answer a f**king question — not once during that debate did she answer anything that was asked of her.” “So she thinks we are stupid and that we’re going to vote for her off of identity politics,” he continued, adding, “I feel that she’s so bad … she’s the one that scares me. I feel that she’s so bad that guess what? I might just go f**k around and vote for Trump, and this is my first time saying this out loud.”

In contrast to his opinion of Harris, Jamar praised her Republican rival, Donald Trump, arguing that none of the negative claims about him were true the last time he held office. “People want to act like Trump is the worst m********er in the world, but guess what? He was already president, and all this s**t that you're talking about didn't happen. He didn't make himself a dictator, and this whole s**t about ‘he's going to make himself a dictator’ is really taken so out of context that it's ridiculous.”

“Y'all already living in Project 2024, okay? You worried about Project 2025 when they already ran Project 2020 on you with the scamdemic and all that f****ng bulls**t. Like… what the f**k are y'all really even talking about? Y'all trying to act like… Scare me into thinking that he's so much - so bad that I should just vote for this broad just because?” the All for One rapper added.