Here's all the time Kamala Harris answered questions by saying, ‘Look, I grew up in a middle-class family’

Vice President Kamala Harris takes her experiences of being raised in a “middle-class family” as a way of relating with the voters and packaging her agenda. Whether it is related to health care, prices, or social injustice, all of this is backed up by Harris’s story, which ultimately makes her empathize with typical citizens. US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks at Cred Cafe during a campaign event in Detroit, Michigan, October 15, 2024. (Photo by Geoff Robins / AFP)(AFP)

From campaigns to interviews, her middle-class background experience has indeed transformed into one of her authoritative dispositions, which provides a tractable storyline to complement her policy proposals. Even Democrats released an ad in which she was portrayed as middle-class, and the VP claimed she worked at McDonald's “while she got her degree.”

However, fact-checker Snopes debunked Harris's claims of working at McD and being middle class.

Here’s a list of some notable instances when Harris referenced her “middle-class family” background in speeches or interviews:

Veterans healthcare event (2024): During a recent campaign stop, a Navy veteran questioned the VP about improving healthcare access; Harris said, “I grew up in a middle-class family,” before moving on to discuss values, though she did not offer specific policy solutions to the veteran's concerns.

X post (2024): In an August 2024 X post, Harris wrote, “I grew up in a middle-class household. For most of my childhood, we were renters.” She also claimed she worked at McDonald's in college “to earn spending money.”

ABC Action News Interview: When Philadelphia's 6 ABC anchor Brian Taff about what “specific” plans she has to bring down prices for Americans. Harris responded, “Well, I'll start with this. I grew up a middle-class kid,” and added, “My mother raised my sister and me. She worked very hard. She was able to finally save up enough money to buy our first house when I was a teenager.”

2020 Presidential campaign: During the Democratic National Convention, Harris repeatedly said she had a “middle-class” upbringing and belongs from a “working class. " She said that her mother, a scientist, worked hard to provide for the family, which shaped her understanding of the struggles faced by average Americans.

On the campaign trail (2019): Harris frequently invoked her middle-class background to connect with voters, often saying things like, “I grew up in a middle-class family,” as part of her messaging on issues like economic inequality and healthcare​.

Sky News host Chris Kenny nuked the VP recently for frequently showing off her “folksy” personal background about growing up in a middle-class family. “I mean the Americans love Abraham Lincoln's log cabin backstory, in Australia we keep hearing about Prime Minister Anthony Albanese growing up with his single mother in public housing, but Kamala Harris can't match any of that,” he said.