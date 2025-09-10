The Rip trailer: Ben Affleck and Matt Damon unearth $20 million in Netflix thriller | Watch

Netflix just dropped the teaser trailer for the Ben Affleck and Matt Damon starrer action thriller film, The Rip, scheduled to release on the streaming platform on January 16, 2026. As per the trailer, things take an unprecedented turn for Damon and Affleck after they unearth a stash of cash worth $20 million in the movie. The Rip teaser starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon out now.(X/@netflix)

The Rip teaser

Matt Damon (Lieutenant Dane Dumars) and Ben Affleck (Detective Sergeant JD Byrne) work for the Miami Police Department in The Rip. As per the film’s logline, the characters have major trust issues after they seize “millions in cash in a derelict stash house.”

“As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything is called into question — including who they can rely on,” the logline adds. The Rip also stars Scott Adkins, Steven Yeun, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle, Lina Esco, Néstor Carbonell, and Kyle Chandler.

What inspired the Ben Affleck and Matt Damon-starrer movie?

Writer and director Joe Carnahan told Tudum that he took inspiration for the movie from the experiences of a “dear friend” who worked for the Miami Police. Carnahan said his cop friend taught him about “rips,” a term used to describe seizure of cash, drugs, and illegal weapons.

“The Rip’ came out of a deeply personal experience that my friend went through, both as a father and as head of tactical narcotics for the Miami-Dade police department,” Carnahan told Tudum. Carnahan added that he was partly inspired by “classic ’70s cop thrillers” like Serpico and Prince of the City.

FAQs:

When will the Ben Affleck and Matt Damon-starrer movie, The Rip, come out?

The Rip is expected to come out on January 16, 2026.

Who is the director of the action thriller The Rip?

Joe Carnahan has directed the Netflix action thriller The Rip.

What does “rips” mean?

Rips is a term used to describe seizure of cash, drugs, and illegal weapons.

What roles do Ben Affleck and Matt Damon play in their upcoming Netflix movie, The Rip?

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon play Detective Sergeant JD Byrne and Lieutenant in their upcoming Netflix movie.