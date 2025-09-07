Jennifer Lopez steps out with Ben Affleck's son Samuel one year after filing for divorce

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck might have called it quits, but that is not stopping her from taking care of their children and establishing a positive co-parenting relationship together. In the latest pictures clicked by Backgrid, Jennifer was seen with ex-husband Ben Affleck’s son, Samuel, for a lunch and shopping outing. (Also read: Is Ben Affleck uncomfortable with Jennifer Garner's closeness with Ryan Reynolds? Insider reveals) Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are working towards a positive co-parenting relationship. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo(REUTERS)

Jennifer goes shopping with Samuel and Emme

In the pictures, Jennifer was seen in a crop top, which she paired with cargo pants and stiletto heels on Saturday morning. She stepped out in Beverly Hills with her former stepson, Samuel, 13, and her child Emme, 17. The three of them checked out shoes in one store and were seen entering the Balenciaga store.

Jennifer was seen carrying a shopping bag from Christian Dior. In one of the pictures, the singer was seen opening the door of the car for Samuel. He wore a pair of shorts and light blue shirt for the day.

About their relationship

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first got together in the early 2000s and even got engaged before calling it quits. After rekindling their love, they tied the knot in 2022. Two years later, Jennifer filed for divorce, mentioning April 26 as their official date of separation.

Jennifer recently grabbed headlines with a sizzling performance at the Cook Music Festival in Tenerife, Spain. She also performed at the American Music Awards, which she hosted for the second time.

On the work front, Jennifer was last seen in the film Unstoppable. She will be seen next in the musical drama Kiss of the Spider Woman. The musical drama, which had its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, will be released later this year. Jennifer, as well as Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, through their company Artists Equity, are among the movie's producers.