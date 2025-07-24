Is Ben Affleck uncomfortable with Jennifer Garner's closeness with Ryan Reynolds? Insider reveals

Since Ben Affleck became officially single after his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, he has been seen spending time with ex, Jennifer Garner and their children. Earlier this month, the former couple took their kids to a Red Sox game in Boston. They sat together in the stands, flanked by their sons. Jennifer has reportedly been spending more time with actor Ryan Reynolds for some time now, which is not sitting well with Ben, as per sources. (Also read: Exes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner spotted together at Red Sox game; fans ask ‘why can’t these two make it work?') Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner got married in 2005.(AFP)

What the sources said

As per a report by National Enquirer, an insider revealed, “Let’s just say up front that Ben and Matt [Damon] are not friends with Ryan, and, in fact, [they] see him as something of a direct competitor, even though they have tons of mutual collaborators and even business team members in common.”

The source continued, “Frankly, she can’t wait to get back together with those guys [Ryan and his friend, Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy] because the energy is so different from the world Ben and Matt have built around themselves. As Jen continues to cement her own Hollywood coalition, Ryan is a key player in all that.”

About their relationship

Ben and Jennifer Garner were married in 2005. After 10 years of marriage, they parted ways in 2015 and finalised their divorce three years later. Despite their divorce, the two have remained good friends. They co-parent their children Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose, and Samuel. Over the years, they’ve regularly attended school events, participated in charity work, and even stood by each other in emergencies.

Ben made headlines after he rekindled his romance with Jennifer Lopez. The couple eventually tied the knot in 2022. However, just two years into their marriage, Lopez filed for divorce on August 20, marking the end of their relationship.