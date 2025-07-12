Exes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner spotted together at Red Sox game; fans ask ‘why can’t these two make it work?'

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were spotted together again, this time in public. The former couple took their kids to a Red Sox game in Boston. The sat together in the stands, flanked by their sons. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner with their kids at the game in Boston.

The family featured on the jumbotron during the match. Jennifer looked sweet in a red and white top with Ben next to her in a white shirt and green hat. They were wedged between sons Samuel and Fin. Looks like daughters Violet gave the match a miss.

Ben and Jen were married for 14 years from 2004 to 2018. In 2022, he married his former fiance Jennifer Lopez. But they, too, got divorced in 2025.

Seeing Affleck and Garner together, a few fans got their hopes up for a patch-up. “Why can’t these two make it work?! America needs this reconciliation,” read a tweet. Someone replied, “No way,” ready to put the idea to rest.

Another wrote, “If Ben could just be a man with his family and realize Hollywood is the job and acting, it’s NOT REAL.” Another joked, “Omg he’s marrying her again.” A person wrote, “Huh? They are a thing again? Does he just go back and forth between her and Jaylo?”

Jen-Ben co-parenting wins

Recently, in her sweet Father's Day tribute Garner showed they're in their best post-split era as coparents, reported E! News. "Happy Father's Day to 3 people's favourite landing spot," Garner wrote in tribute to her ex-husband, posting a throwback photo of Affleck holding one of their three kids as a baby to her Instagram Stories.

Affleck and Garner--who share Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13--remain exes, albeit very supportive and close exes who went through a lot to get to this place in their relationship.

Earlier this year, Affleck, 52, called himself (not for the first time) "really lucky" to have a "really good co-parent and partner in Jennifer Garner," saying in January that she's "wonderful and great and we work together well," reported E! News.

What was the game?

