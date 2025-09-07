Wednesday soars back to Netflix’s No. 1 within hours of Season 2 Part II release

Netflix’s most-watched series in history wasted no time reclaiming its crown. Wednesday, the gothic teen drama led by Jenna Ortega, returned on September 3, Wednesday, with the release of Season 2 Part II. Within hours, the series soared back to number one on Netflix’s global chart, according to Netflix’s Tudum. Wednesday S2 Part 2 has become the most watched show on Netflix.

The show is the biggest hit in Netflix's history, having been streamed over 252 million times already. Following last month's cliffhanger, fans were eagerly awaiting the release of four new episodes to see how the plot develops.

Wednesday's cliffhanger leads to big returns

A T3 report states that Season 2 Part I, which aired on August 6, ended abruptly with Wednesday Addams being admitted to the hospital following an attack by Tyler, who turned out to be the terrifying Hyde in Season 1. This tense moment was immediately followed by the return of previous characters and an increase in the stakes for the young lead in Part II.

The report added that one of the most surprising returns was Larissa Weems’ Gwendoline Christie. The former Nevermore Academy principal died in Season 1, but reappeared as a ‘spirit guide’ for Wednesday in Season 2 Part II.

Wednesday Season 2: Audience and critical reception

Wednesday Season 2 has been well-received with Rotten Tomatoes showing an 87 percent critics' score and audiences slightly behind at 76 percent. Industry watchers expect this number to rise as more fans finish the season over the weekend, T3 reported.

Netflix has been heavily promoting the series, and with its strong start, Wednesday is set to remain in the top spot for weeks to come. The success also underscored the platform’s ability to attract major stars and keep its most popular franchises alive.

Netflix’s most popular shows

Wednesday’s dominance can be seen in Netflix’s official top 10 chart. Season 1 of the show still leads the all-time rankings, boasting over 252 million views and nearly 1.72 billion hours watched.

Other major titles on the list include:

Adolescence: Limited Series: 142 million views

Stranger Things 4: 140 million views

DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: 115 million views

Bridgerton: Season 1: 113 million views

The Queen’s Gambit: 112 million views

FAQs

When did Wednesday Season 2 Part II release?

It was released on Wednesday, September 3, 2025.

How many episodes are in Part II?

Four new episodes are completing the second season.

Who stars in Wednesday?

Jenna Ortega leads the cast as Wednesday Addams, alongside Hunter Doohan, Gwendoline Christie, and others.

What is the critics’ score for Season 2?

Currently, it holds an 87 percent critics’ score and a 76 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

What is Netflix’s most-watched show of all time?

Wednesday: Season 1 remains Netflix’s most-watched series with over 252 million views.