Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 review: Lady Gaga’s wink and Jenna Ortega’s bite make for a sharper, stronger finish

If the first half of Wednesday Season 2 felt like an extended prologue, the final four episodes finally deliver on the promise. Darker, sharper and more emotionally rewarding, Part 2 fixes many of the flaws that dragged down Part 1 and reclaims the strange spirit that made the Addams family such enduring outsiders. Jenna Ortega and Lady Gaga in a still from Wednesday S2 Part 2

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the Netflix series continues to rest on Jenna Ortega’s pitch-perfect deadpan. But unlike the first half—where too many subplots dulled her impact—Part 2 builds the world more confidently around her.

The good

The biggest win is how the show restores its central bond. Enid (Emma Myers) finally takes centre stage. From her Alpha reveal to the body-swap episode—easily the series’ best so far—she emerges as Wednesday’s true emotional anchor. Family drama also gains new depth, with Morticia and Gomez playing active roles and Gwendoline Christie’s Larissa Weems returning as a sardonic spirit guide whose barbed mentorship grounds Wednesday’s arc.

The villains, too, are stronger this time. Pugsley’s pet zombie Isaac (Owen Painter) evolves into a chilling antagonist tied directly to Addams lore, his tragic past adding unexpected emotional weight. Thing, long a scene-stealer, finally earns a heroic moment that cements his place as more than just comic relief.

The bad

The season still struggles with excess. Tyler’s family drama lingers too long, Bianca’s siren cult subplot is rushed, and the love triangles feel unnecessary. Lady Gaga’s cameo as Rosaline Rotwood, while tonally perfect, is frustratingly brief, more meta-wink than meaningful addition. And the CGI-heavy monster fights remain the weakest element, paling against the charisma of Jenna and her co-stars.

The verdict

Where Part 1 felt scattered, Part 2 delivers a focused, emotionally charged finish that makes the season feel whole. It may not resolve every issue, but it sharpens what matters: character, family, and the twisted heart of Nevermore. With a third season already teased, Wednesday proves it still has plenty of bite left.