Wednesday Season 2, Part 1 is a gorgeous but unfocused homecoming to Nevermore

After nearly three years, Netflix’s Wednesday returns with the first half of its second season—four episodes that bring Jenna Ortega’s gothic heroine back to Nevermore Academy. Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar and directed in parts by Tim Burton, the series once again blends teenage angst with supernatural mystery, this time expanding its world with more Addams family members, more mythology, and more murder. A still from Wednesday Season 2, Part 1

But while the style and tone remain alluring, Season 2, Part 1 struggles to find narrative clarity. With the second half of the season—another four episodes—set to drop next month, this batch feels like buildup without payoff.

Following a blood-soaked summer of mastering her psychic abilities and playing cat-and-mouse with a serial killer, Wednesday returns to Nevermore Academy for the fall semester. Her younger brother, Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez), joins the school and struggles with his static electricity powers. The institution now runs under Principal Barry Dort (Steve Buscemi), who recruits Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones) to help with gala fundraising efforts, much to Wednesday’s dismay.

Still haunted by dark visions—particularly one involving her best friend Enid (Emma Myers)—Wednesday plunges into a new mystery when townspeople begin turning up dead, their eyes plucked out by crows. As she investigates these eerie deaths, she uncovers hidden Addams family secrets, battles rising fame, and navigates shifting friendships. The return of Grandmama Frump (Joanna Lumley) and several quirky new faces complicate matters further, making Nevermore feel more chaotic than ever.

The good

Despite narrative clutter, the show’s eerie aesthetic remains a major asset. Tim Burton’s influence is evident in the rich, gothic production design—moody corridors, shadowed classrooms, and stylized costumes all create an immersive environment. Jenna Ortega still commands the screen with her deadpan delivery and steely presence, even when given less to do. Her chemistry with Emma Myers adds emotional grounding, especially as their friendship strains under the pressure of secrets and suspicion.

The deeper dive into the Addams family dynamic adds intrigue. Morticia’s increasing involvement in Wednesday’s world causes tension, while family secrets unearthed midseason add new depth. Supporting newcomers—especially Evie Templeton as a wide-eyed, obsessive fan—infuse the season with oddball energy.

The bad

However, the decision to split the season into two parts feels unnecessary and hinders narrative momentum. These four episodes feel more like setup than story, dragging toward an underwhelming midseason finale. With so many characters and subplots crammed in, Wednesday herself often gets lost in the shuffle. The Addams family, once defined by their offbeat contrast to the normal world, now seem diluted in a universe full of supernatural oddities. Their presence no longer feels special, and what once made them darkly hilarious now seems mundane. Morticia and Gomez (Luis Guzmán) are given more screen time, but their exaggerated performances begin to feel repetitive.

Perhaps most disappointingly, the clever, sardonic tone that defined Season 1 has dulled. There’s no moment here with the cultural impact of Wednesday’s dance scene, nor does the writing offer many standout one-liners. The mystery at the heart of the season lacks urgency, and Wednesday’s visions—complete with ominous black tears—start to feel like a tired trope rather than a compelling device.

The verdict

Season 2, Part 1 of Wednesday offers more gloom, more lore, and more Addams—but not always to its benefit. Visually striking and occasionally poignant, it still manages to entertain. Yet with its unfocused storytelling and diminishing returns on once-sharp characters, the magic that made the first season so iconic feels diluted. Let’s hope Part 2 finds its bite.