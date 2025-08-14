Denzel Washington’s Highest 2 Lowest debuts with 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes: When and where to watch?

Denzel Washington and acclaimed filmmaker Spike Lee are teaming up once again for Highest 2 Lowest, a modern reimagining of Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 classic High and Low, which itself was based on Ed McBain’s 1959 crime novel King’s Ransom. The crime thriller, set in contemporary New York City, follows influential music mogul David King (Washington), whose life unravels when his godson is kidnapped. Caught in a tense moral crossroads, King faces a ransom demand that tests his values, power, and legacy. The supporting cast included Ilfenesh Hadera, Jeffery Wright, A$AP Rocky, and Ice Spice. Denzel Washington stars in Spike Lee's Highest 2 Lowest.(X/@A24)

Highest 2 Lowest debuts with 92 percent on Rotten Tomatoes

Ahead of its wide release, the film is enjoying critical acclaim, currently holding a 92 percent critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes from 65 reviews, with a Metascore of 75 based on 25 reviews, it originally debuted with a 91 percent score, but it later increased to 92 percent.

Highest 2 Lowest reviews

Meanwhile, Lindsey Bahr from AP News expressed a hopeful sentiment for more collaborations, suggesting that Lee and Washington's partnership produced a film that deeply resonates with the audience. Barry Hertz of The Globe and Mail said the magic that occurred with Lee placing Washington in the perfect scene, and said it results in ‘a thing of high art’.

Nick Schager from The Daily Beast noted that Washington’s performances reach a rare level of vitality when captured by Lee’s lens, while Peter Debruge from Variety said that Lee has elevated the film High and Low to new heights.

Not all reviews were glowing, though; some critics described it as ‘more concerned with fan service than storytelling’, but the consensus pointed to a gripping and well-acted thriller, the Yahoo report added.

A longstanding creative partnership

Highest 2 Lowest marked the fifth collaboration between Washington and Lee, following Mo' Better Blues (1990), Malcolm X (1992), He Got Game (1998), and Inside Man (2006). The pairing has long been celebrated for its powerful storytelling and dynamic on-screen results.

Denzel’s Top-Rated Films

For fans who want to revisit Washington’s acclaimed performances, here are his top five highest-rated films:

Glory (1989): 95%

The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021): 93%

Fences (2016): 92%

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995): 92%

Mississippi Masala (1991): 92%

When and where to watch Highest 2 Lowest?

The film will be released in theaters across the US on August 15, 2025. However, fans will not have to wait long to stream the release since it will arrive on Apple TV+ on September 5, 2025.

FAQs:

Q: What is the release date for Highest 2 Lowest?

A: August 15, 2025 in U.S. theaters.

Q: When will it be available for streaming?

A: On Apple TV+ starting September 5, 2025.

Q: Who stars alongside Denzel Washington?

A: Ilfenesh Hadera, Jeffrey Wright, A$AP Rocky, and Ice Spice.

Q: Is the film based on a true story?

A: No. It’s a modern reimagining of Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 film High and Low.