‘So judgmental’: Sabrina Carpenter clapbacks at critics of her latest album's cover

Pop singer Sabrina Carpenter is not backing down over the uproar surrounding her new album artwork. In a conversation with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe after the release of Man’s Best Friend on August 29, Carpenter called out what she sees as a generational double standard. The 26-year-old told Lowe that older listeners have been quick to scold her for sexual themes in her music and visuals, despite having lived through similar experiences themselves. Sabrina Carpenter defends her Man’s Best Friend album cover.(Instagram/sabrinacarpenter)

“There is a generation that gets offended by some of the things I do, and it is a generation that has either young children ... or they have raised children, and they are just sort of looking at it from a different point in their life – sort of scolding,” Carpenter said, as reported by Fox News. “And they all had sex - many times – because they popped a lot of kids out. So, I just think about that, and I’m always just like it’s so funny. I mean we’re all, we’re just so judgmental," she added.

She drove the point home with a blunt line: “I am not allowed to have sex, but you are?”

Man's Best Friend album cover sparks backlash

Carpenter announced the album back on June 11, posting the cover image to Instagram. The shot - Carpenter on all fours while a man grips her hair - immediately drew sharp reactions online.

“Am I the only one who thinks this is dehumanizing for women?” one comment read. Another user wrote, “This cover makes me uncomfortable… especially in times like these. Absolutely tone deaf.” Another one slammed it as “not empowering to women” and “missing the mark.”

Carpenter explains idea behind the ‘hair pull’ on cover

When the full album dropped on August 29, Carpenter finally explained the intent. “I wanted a man playing with my hair,” she told Lowe.

She stressed that the concept was playful, not degrading. “The whole purpose of the photo was supposed to be cheeky and airy and playful… And to me, it was just perfect," she said, as per Fox News.

Carpenter said her inner circle did not bat an eye when she showed them the cover. “There was no shift in the universe. It was a very normal day,” she recalled. The singer later told Interview magazine she does not create art to chase headlines. “If I am being completely transparent, I do not do anything anticipating what the reaction will be,” she said.

FAQs

Why did fans criticize Sabrina Carpenter’s album cover?

They said the photo looked dehumanizing and tone deaf.

How did Carpenter explain the cover concept?

She said it was meant to be cheeky and playful, not degrading.

Did her friends or family react strongly to the image?

No, she said it was a normal day when she showed them.

Has she faced backlash before?

Yes, her sexual lyrics and stage choreography have drawn criticism.

What does she say about writing sexual themes?

She believes it is a real part of women’s experiences and refuses to treat it as taboo.