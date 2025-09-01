Are Nicki Minaj and Sabrina Carpenter collaborating? Instagram exchange sparks rumors

Nicki Minaj may have just opened the door to one of pop’s biggest potential collaborations. The rapper shared her interest in working with Sabrina Carpenter after posting one of Carpenter’s new tracks on Instagram, sparking buzz across fanbases. The exchange was picked up and shared widely, including by Complex Music. Sabrina Carpenter hinted about a possible collaboration with Nicki Minaj.(AFP)

Carpenter, who just dropped her latest album Man’s Best Friend on August 29, has been riding a wave of momentum since 2024’s Short n’ Sweet. The album not only won her a Grammy but also delivered her first global smash, Espresso. Now, only a year later, she is keeping the streak alive, with one of her new tracks catching Minaj’s attention.

The Instagram chain reaction

It all started when Nicki Minaj posted Carpenter’s song Don’t Worry I’ll Make You Worry on her Instagram Story. Sergio Kletnoy, Vogue’s entertainment director, quickly reposted it, tagging Carpenter and writing that the two should team up. Carpenter then joined in, sharing Kletnoy’s post with the caption“love affair” as well as heart and arrow emojis, reports Hotnewhiphop.

Not long after, Minaj reposted again. This time she tagged Kletnoy directly and wrote “don’t worry,” throwing in a salute emoji and a purple heart. The exchange set off speculation online that a team up might be brewing, even if nothing official has been confirmed.

Why this collaboration matters

Minaj has crossed genres before with tracks like Super Bass and her string of collaborations with Ariana Grande. A link-up with Carpenter could echo that same crossover energy, especially at a time when both artists command huge fanbases across different lanes, Hotnewhiphop stated.

Carpenter, on the other hand, has been more selective with features. In fact, she has not stacked her albums with collaborations. But she is set to appear as the only credited guest on Taylor Swift’s upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl. That alone signals how carefully she picks her partnerships. With Minaj in the mix, it would be a high-profile move that could dominate both pop and rap charts.

For now, fans are left with just a trail of Instagram Stories. But given the way both artists played into the back-and-forth, a joint project could manifest in the future.

FAQs

Did Nicki Minaj say she wants to collaborate with Sabrina Carpenter?

She hinted at it by sharing Carpenter’s new song on Instagram and engaging in a playful repost exchange.

Which Sabrina Carpenter song did Nicki Minaj post?

She posted Don’t Worry I’ll Make You Worry from Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend.

Has Sabrina Carpenter collaborated much recently?

No, her only upcoming collaboration is on Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl.

Why would a Nicki Minaj–Sabrina Carpenter collaboration be a big deal?

It would merge Minaj’s pop-rap legacy with Carpenter’s current dominance in pop.

Is the collaboration confirmed?

No, so far it’s just fan speculation fueled by their Instagram interaction.