Eternal Sunshine: Ariana Grande announces first tour since 2019. Full schedule here
Ariana Grande is back on stage next year with the much-anticipated Eternal Sunshine tour. Here's all you need to know about it.
Ariana Grande, on Thursday, August 28, surprised her fans by announcing her return to the stage in June 2026. This will be her first tour since 2019, when the 32-year-old held multiple shows in support of albums Sweetener and Thank U, Next.
Ariana Grande announces tour dates
As per the official announcement, she will kickstart The Eternal Sunshine Tour in June next year, with multiple stops in North America. Grande is scheduled to perform in cities like Oakland, Los Angeles, Boston, and Chicago, before drawing curtains down with as many as five shows at the iconic O2 Arena in London in August 2026. “See you next year,” Grande wrote on Instagram.
Grande said that presale for her multiple shows in the US as well as Canada will go live on September 9, followed by onsale at 10 AM (local time) on September 10.
For the London events, the presale is scheduled to go live on September 16, and tickets will be on sale at 10 AM (local time) on September 18.
Her fans have time till September 7 (11 AM ET/7 PM BST) to sign up for presale on her official website.
The Eternal Sunshine Tour: Key dates
June 6, 2026 - Oakland Arena, California
June 9, 2026 - Oakland Arena, California
June 13, 2026 - Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles
June 14, 2026 - Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles
June 17, 2026 - Kia Forum, Los Angeles
June 19, 2026 - Kia Forum, Los Angeles
June 24, 2026 - Moody Center, Austin
June 26, 2026 - Moody Center, Austin
June 30, 2026 - Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise (Florida)
July 2, 2026 - Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise (Florida)
July 6, 2026 - State Farm Arena, Atlanta
July 8, 2026 - State Farm Arena, Atlanta
July 12, 2026 - Barclays Center, Brooklyn
July 13, 2026 - Barclays Center, Brooklyn
July 16, 2026 - Barclays Center, Brooklyn
July 18, 2026 - Barclays Center, Brooklyn
July 22, 2026 - TD Garden, Boston
July 24, 2026 - TD Garden, Boston
July 28, 2026 - Bell Centre, Montreal
July 30, 2026 - Bell Centre, Montreal
August 3, 2026 - United Center, Chicago
August 5, 2026 - United Center, Chicago
August 15, 2026 - O2 Arena, London
August 16, 2026 - O2 Arena, London
August 19, 2026 - O2 Arena, London
August 20, 2026 - O2 Arena, London
August 23, 2026 - O2 Arena, London
In 2019, Grande's last tour ended in December that year. In recent times, she remained focused on her acting career and is currently working on Focker In-Law, according to Variety.
Soon, she will begin attending promotional events for the second part of Wicked. She features as Glinda in the franchise.
FAQs:
When was Eternal Sunshine released?
It came out in March last year and spent around three weeks on the Billboard 200.
What all cities Ariana Grande is expected to perform in next year?
She will perform multiple shows in Oakland, Los Angeles, Austin, Chicago, Boston, Brooklyn, Montreal, and London.
What's the schedule for Ariana Grande's 2026 tour?
It will begin on June 6, 2026 and will continue till August 23, 2026.
