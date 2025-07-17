Ariana Grande slams rumours that she's quitting the music industry: ‘Very silly of you all to assume’

Singer-actor Ariana Grande has clarified that her busy schedule doesn’t mean she’s stepping away from music. The 32-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday to respond to growing speculation about her musical future, reassuring fans that singing remains central to her life. Ariana Grande

“Very silly of you all to assume that just because I have my hands full with many things that I plan to abandon singing & music … !!!” she wrote in the caption of a video showing her performing Into You at the 2024 Met Gala. “It is and has always been my lifeline. There will need to be room made for all of it,” she added.

“It may not look exactly like it did before but I much prefer how it looks in my head. I am having fun. I feel grateful and excited and inspired. Finding a balance, between many projects and endeavors I love, and doing it my own way… so I’m working on a plan to sing for you all next year. Even if it’s just for a little. I love you,” she continued.

Her comments come just a day after she revealed a new role in the upcoming animated musical adaptation of Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, directed by Wicked filmmaker Jon M. Chu and co-starring Josh Gad. The Dr. Seuss-inspired project, slated for a March 2028 release, will feature original music by EGOT-winning duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Ariana, who earned her first Oscar nomination for playing Glinda in Wicked, is set to return in its sequel Wicked: For Good, scheduled for release later this year. She also has a role opposite Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro in Meet the Parents 4, announced earlier this summer.

The pop star’s seventh studio album Eternal Sunshine debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in March 2024, followed by a deluxe edition, Brighter Days Ahead, released this past March. While Ariana hasn’t toured since 2019’s Sweetener World Tour, fans now have reason to believe she’ll return to the stage in some form next year.