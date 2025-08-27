5 cutest Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce moments: From Super Bowl to Eras Tour

Travis Kelce has finally popped the question to Taylor Swift. Taking to Instagram, the singer announced that she and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end are “getting married.” On that occasion, here is a throwback to five cutest Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce moments. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged.(Instagram/taylorswift)

Super Bowl LVIII kiss: ‘Thank you for coming, baby’

After the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII in February last year, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce locked lips on the field. While Kelce thanked Swift for her support, the singer remained in awe of the tight end’s performance.

“Thank you for coming, baby. Thank you for the support,” a grateful Kelce told Swift, as per the Mic’d Up segment of Inside the NFL. “Oh, I cannot believe that. I can’t believe you! How did you do that?” Swift replied as the two hugged. The iconic picture of that kiss is now displayed at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Eras Tour: Travis Kelce surprises Taylor Swift fans

During an Eras Tour show at London’s Wembley Stadium in June last year, Taylor Swift brought Travis Kelce on stage. While the intro to I Can Do It With a Broken Heart played in the background, Kelce appeared in a black three-piece suit, almost resembling Willy Wonka from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Taylor Swift at the first Chiefs game

It broke the internet when Taylor Swift first came to support Travis Kelce at a Kansas City Chiefs game. Taylor’s appearance confirmed all the rumors about her relationship with Kelce. She met Kelce’s close friends at the stadium that day.

Also read: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged: Full timeline of their relationship

Taylor’s New Heights podcast appearance

Taylor Swift recently appeared on the New Heights podcast, hosted by Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce. With over 20 million views, the podcast has set a Guinness World record for most concurrent views for a podcast on YouTube, reports NBC News.

Taylor and Travis’s Argentina date

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were spotted holding hands at Elena restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in November 2023. Kelce had travelled to Argentina to support Swift, who was on her Eras Tour.

FAQs:

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting married?

Yes, Taylor Swift announced on Instagram that they were tying the knot.

What does Travis Kelce do?

Travis Kelce plays tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

What is the age gap between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift?

Travis Kelce is only two months older than Taylor Swift.