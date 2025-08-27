Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement news interrupts US Open commentary; fans say ‘best tennis commentary ever’

A US Open match briefly turned into a pop culture update when news of American popstar Taylor Swift’s engagement to American football player Travis Kelce interrupted live commentary. During world No. 1 Jannik Sinner’s clash with Vit Kopřiva, one of the broadcasters broke from the action to announce, “Taylor Swift is engaged.” Taylor Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce briefly interrupted the live commentary for US Open

His co-commentator, caught off guard, responded, “With? A new record, or…?” before an awkward silence followed. The first commentator then duly informed his colleague about the engagement of two pop cultural icons, after which they both congratulated the couple. But, the entire unexpected exchange was quickly clipped and circulated online, becoming one of the day’s most widely shared moments from the tournament.

Viewers were left amused, noting how Taylor’s cultural presence has become so dominant that it managed to filter into a Grand Slam broadcast. Tennis fans remarked on the timing, while Taylor’s fanbase delighted in the engagement being mentioned in such an unlikely setting. The US Open’s official account later joined in, offering congratulations to the couple.

The viral moment only amplified the news at the centre of it all. Taylor and Travis confirmed their engagement on Tuesday with a joint Instagram post captioned, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” The announcement featured a series of photographs, including shots of the couple in a lush garden setting and a close-up of Taylor’s diamond ring.

Swifties were quick to examine the details, with Cosmopolitan reporting that the ring is an Old Mine Brilliant Cut set in a gold band. The post received over 1.8 million likes within 20 minutes, with messages of congratulations pouring in from fans and even the NFL.

Taylor and Travis’ relationship has been closely followed since September 2023, when the singer was first seen attending a Kansas City Chiefs game. Travis had earlier revealed that he once attempted to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it, a lighthearted gesture that later turned into a romance watched by millions.

Two years on, the engagement marks a high-profile moment in pop culture—one that was significant enough to stop tennis commentary in its tracks.