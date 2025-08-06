Russian influencer Mariana Barutkina breaks spine attempting viral Nicki Minaj stiletto challenge

A Russian influencer landed herself in medical emergency as she badly injured her spine while attempting the viral ‘stiletto challenge’, which is inspired by Nicki Minaj's song High School, E! Online reported. Mariana Barutkina unsuccessfully attempts the Nicki Minaj pose..(Instagram/ Mariana Barutkina)

The challenge, which has gained significant attention on social media, sees people attempting to balance in heels as they strike a pose to Minaj’s High School.

Mariana Barutkina's viral video

In a video shared on Instagram, the 32-year-old can be seen trying out the challenge on a kitchen counter top as she balanced herself on the top of a jar of baby food stacked on a saucepan, while she wrote stilettos.

Although she somehow managed to maintain her balance for a few seconds, the challenge turned worse when she fell backward off the high countertop and landed on the kitchen floor. Barutkina fractured her spine just eight weeks after giving birth, Complex magazine reported.

Alongside the video, which was shared on August 1, Barutkina wrote that she decided to start blogging and is now left with a doctor diagnosing "Th9 compression bending uncomplicated fracture of the body.”

"The irony? Karma? Or just life, which always tests our strength at the most unexpected moment," she quipped.

Barutkina, who hails from Yekaterinburg in Russia, further stated that the attempt was worth the claim to fame for her.

In a subsequent post, she shared that "more than 50 people sent me my reel" and the unsuccessfully filmed video has made her "woke up a popular person”.

Barutkina further shared that she and her newborn child are doing fine after the incident.

“I’m doing great, following the guidelines and now living in ‘star’ status,” she stated and added that there are two nannies to look after her child, while one of them was with him when she was filming the video.

In the comments section, few fans wished Barutkina "speedy recovery,” while there were some who criticized her for putting her life in danger.

“Well, you’re all like teenagers climbing street signs, kindergarten,” one person wrote.

Another one added, "And she looked like an adult".

FAQs

Who is Mariana Barutkina?

She is a social media influencer from Yekaterinburg in Russia.

What happened to Mariana Barutkina?

She injured her spine while performing the ‘stiletto challenge’ that is inspired by Nicki Minaj's High School song.

When did Mariana Barutkina give birth to her child?

She welcomed her son in mid-June.