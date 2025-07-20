TikTok's new obsession: All you need to know about the ‘Nicki Minaj pose’

TikTok trends are often about a unique hook step, lip-sync, or a catchy meme. But this time things have taken a wilder turn as everyone is trying to ace the difficult Nicki Minaj pose from 2013. Instead of enjoying the beats, this time people are trying to showcase their balance, boldness, and a lot of strength. Nicki Minaj poses during the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' in New York City, New York, U.S., May 5, 2025. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)

It all began when a fan had reposted a clip from Nicki's 2013 High School music video, where she crouched down in sky-high heels. Plus, her attitude of keeping one leg over the other reflected confidence and popular visuals.

Internet users began to re-share the video earlier this month and within no time it garnered more than five million views on the social media platform, inspiring budding singers to recreate the iconic pose.

And if you think that the trend stopped, then think again!

Several influencers and celebrities have taken the viral trend to another level by balancing things in bizarre ways while striking the iconic 2013 pose. For instance, Kristy Sarah, went viral doing the Nicki Minaj move, while balancing on two stacked dumbbells in heels!

Unsurprisingly, her video has gained millions if views and set the tone for the rest of the trend. Later, Bekah Burke, a ballet dancer, upped the stakes as she posed on the top of a wine bottle, making the netizens upset.

Why did a Nicki Minaj pose from 2013 went viral now?

While new trends are coming up quite often, Nicky Minaj's pose from 2013, which is going viral, has a deeper meaning attached to it. The original crouch was graceful and elegant, but influencers are now performing the gravity-defying pose at the most unexpected places for views.

On TikTok, users are trying it out on sidewalks, local trains, metro, gym equipment, and other things.

