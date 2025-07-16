Woman baffled by bizarre 'minimalist menu' in viral TikTok video: 'I have ordered air'

A woman in Melbourne was left baffled by an ultra-minimalist menu at an upscale restaurant, and her reaction has gone viral on TikTok. While most diners dread menus filled with overly complicated or obscure dishes, this woman was thrown off by the complete opposite: a menu so vague it felt like a cryptic puzzle. The video shows a plain leather-bound menu with barely any detail and just single words like “wine” and “food” scrawled on the pages.(TikTok/@randombutclassy.x )

In a now-viral TikTok video, user @randombutclassy.x shared her confused reaction, seeking help from fellow users to decipher the bare-bones menu. “POV: the menu’s just vibes, I’m not cool enough for this, and now I’ve panic ordered air,” she wrote in the caption.

The video shows a plain leather-bound menu with barely any detail and just single words like “wine” and “food” scrawled on the pages, offering no real insight into what’s actually being served. “Minimalist menu, mistake, or millennial confusion? Pls advise,” she asked.

Commenters were just as perplexed. “What was the thought process behind this?” one asked, echoing the general sentiment.

Others chimed in with their own anxieties. “As someone who always needs to check the menu prior to going because I stress out about ordering – this would send me in a spiral,” one user wrote. Another joked, “I would have just said we will have one of everything and then sat back and waited.”

“Everybody so creative,” someone else quipped.

A few users offered more grounded theories. “Hahah surely you got the mock-up menu that they had made prior to getting them printed,” one commenter suggested. “Rare that it’s just on a table to view though haha.”

Another added, “As someone who does menus for a restaurant, this happens… every now and again a mock-up or proof sneaks in somehow.”

The TikToker later confirmed this was likely the case. “It was so wild, [the waiter] literally came out and handed us the menu and said I’ll leave you guys to look at the menu and then I’ll come back to take your order,” she wrote.