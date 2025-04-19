What happened to Gregg Popovich? San Antonio Spurs legend suffers medical emergency at restaurant

San Antonio Spurs legend Gregg Popovich was hospitalized after experiencing avau medical emergency at a San Antonio steakhouse on Thursday, according to a report from TMZ. The 76-year-old reportedly fainted during dinner and was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital. Sources told TMZ that Popovich may still be feeling the lingering effects of a mild stroke he suffered in November of last year. San Antonio Spurs legend Gregg Popovich suffered a medical emergency on Thursday. (AP)

What happened at the restaurant?

Popovich had been at the restaurant for nearly two hours before the incident occurred. Emergency services arrived on the scene after receiving a report of someone who had fainted. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

Gregg Popovich's health history

The medical scare comes months after Popovich suffered a mild stroke on November 2.

In December, he shared an update on his recovery, expressing gratitude for the support he had received during that time.

“This has certainly been an unexpected six weeks for my family and me. As we work together on my recovery, I want to take a moment to share that the outpouring of support we've received has been truly overwhelming in the best possible way. While I wish I could get back to each one of you, for now, let me say that my family and I are forever grateful. We're thankful for our wonderful community, the entire Spurs organization, and our family and friends," he wrote.

"No one is more excited to see me return to the bench than the talented individuals who have been leading my rehabilitation process. They've quickly learned that I'm less than coachable."

Fans send prayers

After reports of Popovich’s hospitalization surfaced, fans flooded social media with messages of love and concern.

“Man;((( prayers for pop and his fam some scary scary stuff. hopefully all is well with me, such a health scare,” one person wrote.

Another wrote, “This is so sad man. Prayers for pop.”