Earthquake jolts NYC and New Jersey suburbs; Any aftershocks warning issued? Social media explodes with memes

A magnitude 2.7 earthquake shook areas of New York and New Jersey around noon on August 5, as per the U.S. Geological Survey. The epicenter of the earthquake was registered 2 kilometers southwest of Hillsdale in Bergen County. NY, New Jersey earthquakes(REUTERS)

“So far, we've received approximately 290 felt reports this morning on this earthquake. This is a smaller earthquake than the one that occurred over the weekend,” the USGS stated in a statement.

New York and New Jersey earthquake: Any alert issued?

According to Leonia police, the earthquake was felt in Leonia and the other settlements. However, no damage was reported so far.

“Tremors may have been felt in parts of New York City,” stated Kaz Daughtry, the Deputy Mayor for Public Safety in New York City, adding that there is no need for quick protective action unless anyone is harmed. “If you felt shaking, check for hazards such as shifted items, falling debris, or cracks,” he added.

3.0 magnitude earthquake rattled NJ, NYC on Saturday night

Earthquake on Tuesday follows a 3.0-magnitude earthquake that struck Hasbrouck Heights in Bergen County. Parts of New Jersey and New York were also struck by the quake.

Authorities issued a warning that aftershocks could occur in the days ahead.

Social media floods with memes

Social media, however, was soon ablaze with people inquiring about the earthquake. On the social media site X, the Empire State Building's official account posted, “I AM FINE.”

Netizens also shared several memes on X immediately after minor earthquake tremors were felt in parts of New Jersey and New York.