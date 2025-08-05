How did Ozzy Osbourne die? Rock legend's shocking health complications revealed in his death certificate

Ozzy Osbourne's cause of death has been formally disclosed after his funeral. He died weeks after farewell event at Villa Park on 5 July. Ozzy Osbourne died of cardiac arrest

According to a death certificate obtained by The Sun in the United Kingdom on Tuesday, August 5, the singer passed away from cardiac arrest, coronary artery disease, acute myocardial infarction and Parkinson's disease with autonomic dysfunction.

His daughter Aimee Osbourne filed his death certificate at a registry in London.

The rock legend's death was announced by his family in a statement, saying that he passed away on July 22. He is survived by his wife Sharon Osbourne and his five kids.

“He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time,” his family stated.

Ozzy's daughter slams report on dad's suicide pact

Days before his death, Kelly, Ozzy's daughter, denounced reports that her father's health condition was rapidly deteriorating and that he had agreed to suicide pact with her mother, Sharon.

On July 11, she shared a story on her Instagram, saying that “he's not dying". She admitted that “he has Parkinson's, and yes, his mobility is completely different than it used to be, but he's not dying. What is wrong with you?”

Ozzy, whose full name is John Michael Osbourne, had been dealing with a number of health problems over the years, including Parkinson's disease, yet he was still able to perform live with his band in Birmingham, England, a few weeks prior to his death.

Ozzy was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in February 2019

Sharon revealed how excited the rock star was to take the stage once again for his July 5 concert alongside Geezer Butler, Tony Iommi, and Bill Ward of Black Sabbath.

The singer, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in February 2019, told Robin Roberts on Good Morning America in January 2020 that it was really challenging for him and his family. “I did my last show New Year’s Eve at The Forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves.”

Osbourne was diagnosed with the incurable neurological disease after his surgery.

A look at Ozzy's family

In addition to his musical career, Ozzy's family life garnered media attention, particularly when he joined Sharon and their two children, Kelly and Jack Osbourne, on the MTV reality series The Osbournes

Ozzy also shares two kids with ex-wife Thelma Riley -- Louis and Jessica.