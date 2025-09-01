Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are in ‘celebration mode’ and ‘not in wedding planning phase yet’: Report

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may be newly engaged, but they are not in any rush to tie the knot. According to People, the couple has been in full-on celebration mode since Kelce proposed, but marriage planning is not on the table right now. Taylor Swift’s engagement to Travis Kelce feels personal, as if our own bestie got engaged. (INSTAGRAM/@TAYLORSWIFT)(HT_PRINT)

“Taylor and Travis have been in celebration mode ever since the engagement. They are not in the wedding planning phase yet,” a source close to the couple told People.

The source explained, "Right now they just want to enjoy being engaged and they are going to take their time with it. It has been a relief not having to keep it a secret anymore, and they are glad it is out in the open."

The couple's engagement news made headlines on August 26, when the pop superstar and Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared their engagement with fans in a joint Instagram post.

The caption read, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” a playful nod to the “TNT” nickname Swifties and Chiefs fans have used for the couple. The post also featured photos from Kelce’s proposal in his backyard, where he set up a huge floral display before getting down on one knee.

How Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s families reacted

A source also told People that both families were emotional when they got the news. “There were toasts, happy tears and everyone is thrilled for them,” the insider shared. Kelce’s mom, Donna, is already holding onto keepsakes from the engagement.

The engagement came not long after Swift appeared on the New Heights podcast, hosted by Kelce and his brother Jason, to announce her upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl, which drops October 3.

For now, wedding plans can be put on hold. Swift and Kelce seem more than happy to enjoy this chapter before deciding on the next.

