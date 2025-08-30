Taylor Swift said yes at Travis Kelce’s $6M mansion: All about stunning estate

Travis Kelce did not need a Paris backdrop or a candlelit rooftop to ask Taylor Swift to marry him. According to News 5, the NFL star proposed inside his $6 million Kansas City mansion about two weeks ago - a moment his father, Ed Kelce, says the singer kept under wraps until the couple shared the news on Instagram on August 26. Travis Kelce proposed to Taylor Swift at his $6M Kansas City mansion(Instagram/taylorswift)

Travis Kelce's dad reveals the story behind proposal's backdrop

Ed, 74, told the outlet his son originally planned to wait. “He was going to put it off till this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy,” he said, noting Travis wanted a big event but was reminded that “you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event.”

In the end, Travis surprised Swift before dinner. “He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, ‘Let’s go out and have a glass of wine’ ... they got out there, and that’s when he asked her, and it was beautiful,” Ed recalled.

Moments later, the couple started FaceTiming their parents to share the news. “As soon as I saw the FaceTime, I saw it was Travis, and then I saw Taylor there with him, I knew what they were going to say,” Ed said. He and Kelce’s mom, Donna, later joined the couple for dinner at Travis’ home, where Swift cooked and the family ate together on the patio.

The pair went public hours later with a joint post on Instagram, captioning it: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” In the shots, Swift flashes her diamond ring, an old mine brilliant cut designed by Kindred Lubeck, as per TMZ, while embracing Kelce in the garden.

Inside Kelce’s Kansas City mansion

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end bought the 17,000-square-foot home in Leawood back in September 2022 for $6 million. Sitting on nearly 3.5 acres inside a gated community, the six-bedroom estate includes a chef’s kitchen, wine cellar, media lounge, and full bar.

Outside, the backyard looks more like Beverly Hills than Missouri. There’s a sprawling pool area, hot tub, outdoor kitchen, tennis and pickleball courts, a waterfall, and even a miniature golf course. Privacy is key as the house sits at the end of a cul-de-sac, surrounded by lush greenery that Swift has always favored.

According to Page Six, Kelce even asked Swift’s dad, Scott, for her hand months ago. Now, with the proposal behind them, the couple’s engagement marks the latest milestone in their relationship that has been under the spotlight since 2023.

