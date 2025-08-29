Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce not living together despite dreamy engagement: Report

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce took a major step forward in their relationship as they announced their engagement a few days ago via a dreamy proposal post on Instagram. However, they are not rushing to merge their household just yet, according to TMZ. While forever is on the horizon for the superstar couple, sources told the media outlet that the two are still living separately. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement, but continue to live separately. (Photo by JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Also Read: Bonnie Blue is ‘one hundred percent’ confident that she can steal Tavis Kelce away from Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are not officially living together

Sources with direct knowledge of the situation told TMZ, Swift and Kelce still maintain separate residences. While their relationship is serious and the two are recently engaged, there's currently no shared home or official property together, at least for now.

Insiders noted that Swift and Kelce's busy schedules and frequent traveling make living under one roof unrealistic at this stage, as reported by TMZ. While the couple will one day eventually settle into a shared home, it’s not a top priority right now. With careers that keep the couple constantly on the move, cohabitation will have to wait for the time being.

Also Read: Taylor Swift handed ‘zero advice’ by NY Jets’ wives on navigating life as football wife

Swift and Kelce's separate homes

The Bad Blood singer owns homes in New York City, Rhode Island, Beverly Hills, and Nashville, while the Chiefs tight end's home is located in Kansas City. So when they are visiting each other, they do live under the same roof, but there's no home with both their names on the deed.

It is also important to note that the couple must have a tightly packed priority list, stacked with various tasks from planning the wedding of the year to possible bachelor and bachelorette bashes. Moreover, all of this comes just a couple of days after the two announced their engagement.