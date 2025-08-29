Bonnie Blue is ‘one hundred percent’ confident that she can steal Tavis Kelce away from Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is said to be “furious” and “beyond disgusted” after comments made by adult film star Bonnie Blue about her long-term boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, per Radar Online. Taylor Swift is upset after adult film star Bonnie Blue made controversial remarks about her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. (AFP/Instagram)

Swift is ‘beyond disgusted’ after Bonnie Blue's seductive comment about Kelce

Blue, 26, who recently appeared in a Channel 4 documentary titled 1,000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story, said, “I quite like Taylor Swift’s boyfriend. I think he’s quite hot. Quite good with his hands as well. I quite enjoy watching him on the pitch.”

For Swift, who just announced her new album in New York last week, the timing couldn’t have been worse. Sources close to the 35-year-old pop star say she feels her big career moment was “hijacked” by what friends have described as a “grotesque publicity stunt.”

ALSO READ| Bonnie Blue’s Channel 4 documentary is facing backlash from brands: Here's why

“Taylor has worked too hard for her art to be tainted by vulgar sideshows like Bonnie Blue,” a source close to the singer told Radar Online.

“She was disgusted that someone would use her name to get themselves into headline. This was supposed to be her moment, and instead she's ended up reading headlines about a porn star.”

Pressed on whether she thought she could lure him away from Swift, Blue said: “One hundred percent. We're both blonde. She sings and I have all the talent so I say I would win over Taylor Swift.”

Swift is ‘upset’ with Bonnie Blue's comment

Friends of Swift say the Grammy winner was “embarrassed and upset” by the remarks, with one insider explaining, “Taylor will rise above it, but she's angry that something so crass intruded on a career milestone.”

Kelce, who has been dating Swift since 2023, is said to be equally appalled by the comments. Friends close to the NFL star say he finds Blue’s remarks “disrespectful to Swift and their partnership,” according to the Radar Online report.

Blue recently revealed details of her past relationships, saying, “The last person I sort of dated was actually in one of my queues back in September from the Freshers content. He was so sweet, so nice. And then after that we did some arcade dates. We went to the cinema a few times, a few hotel stays.”

ALSO READ| OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue reveals why she's ‘taking a break’ from intimacy

Despite her provocative statements about Kelce, Blue insisted, “Dating for me will come later on in life. If it happens and they are able to travel with me and join me in this journey, then I wouldn't dismiss it.”