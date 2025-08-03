Bonnie Blue’s Channel 4 documentary is facing backlash from brands: Here's why

Adult star Bonnie Blue’s Channel 4 documentary, 1000 Men and Me, is facing backlash as several companies have pulled their adverts from the show, per The Daily Mail. Broadcast earlier this week, the programme has sparked criticism for "glamorising" pornography, with some brands stating they do not want to be linked to the adult content star, who was banned by OnlyFans earlier this year. The controversy has grown beyond the commercial space, as the children’s commissioner has also called on Channel 4 to remove all advertising from the documentary entirely. Bonnie Blue's new documentary has been facing backlash for its explicit content.(Instagram/@bonnie_blue_xox)

What is Bonnie Blue's 1000 Men and Me?

Channel 4’s latest documentary has been embroiled in controversy for its unfiltered portrayal of adult star Bonnie Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger. As per The Daily Mail, the programme revolves around her mission to sleep with over 1,000 men in 12 hours, offering behind-the-scenes access and personal interviews.

As per the outlet, the show is under criticism for not questioning the star, the men involved, or how the stunt might have affected people’s views on sex. Audiences and critics alike were shocked by the lack of censorship; nudity was not pixelated, and the broadcast included explicit scenes, including footage of Bonnie with three men at the same time.

Following the documentary, Visa, Cawston Press, and Smirnoff (owned by Diageo) have asked Channel 4 to remove their ads, saying the content does not align with our brand values or ad policies, as per The Sun. The broadcaster has also been slammed for making the explicit show available to under-18s via its app, despite a 10 pm slot, without proper age checks, and just days after new online safety rules were rolled out for minors.

Back in May, during a Premier League match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest, Bonnie Blue was removed from the Chelsea away section, but not before pulling a vulgar stunt. Footage showed her mimicking a sex act, then bending over provocatively in front of a security guard. Fans booed as she was escorted out, and the clip quickly went viral.

FAQs

