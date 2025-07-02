Lily Phillips claims she broke Bonnie Blue's record by sleeping with 1,113 men in 12 hours: ‘Very happy to announce…’

OnlyFans star Lily Phillips recently made a bold claim on social media. The 23-year-old claimed that she broke the “world record” for sleeping with the most men in 12 hours, which was allegedly held by adult content creator Bonnie Blue in the past. In a video shared on her Instagram page Monday, Phillips said she slept with 1,113 men. Lily Phillips (L) claims she slept with over 1,100 men in 12 hours, breaking the 'world record' which Bonnie Blue (R) allegedly held in the past.(Instagram/ Lily Phillips, Bonnie Blue)

Did Lily Phillips break Bonnie Blue's record?

In her Instagram video, Phillips said people who have been following her for a long time understand that she has been looking forward to setting a “certain world record.” “Now, I’m very happy to announce that yesterday I did just that. I did 1,113 men in 12 hours,” she added. Along with the video, she wrote, “World record sluzza.”

Earlier this year, Bonnie Blue sparked a major controversy after claiming that she slept with as many as 1,057 men in a 12-hour period. At that time, she said that this record now leaves behind Lisa Sparks, who slept with 919 men in a single day in 2004.

Now, Lily Phillips is believed to have moved ahead of Blue.

Lily Phillips also said that she was hoping to get the video up on her Fansly account by later “this week” for her subscribers.

Phillips and Blue were forced to move to Fansly after OnlyFans decided to ban them from sharing “extreme challenge content.” OnlyFans said their content was against the platform’s rules.

In a second video on Instagram, Phillips told her 1.2 million followers that she was feeling “surprisingly good” in the aftermath of the sexual acts.

“Yesterday, I was with 1,113 men in just 12 hours. And today, I’m feeling surprisingly good,” she said.

