Viral videos show Gurgaon turning into ‘Venice’ as roads disappear under water

The first spell of heavy monsoon rain brought daily life in Gurgaon to a standstill on Tuesday afternoon. Two hours of uninterrupted rain, starting around 2 pm, triggered widespread waterlogging, road cave-ins, and massive traffic congestion across the city. Heavy rainfall led to waterlogging in several parts of Gurgaon on Tuesday, July 7.

According to a PTI report, the main carriageway on the Delhi-Jaipur highway (NH-48) caved in near Narsinghpur due to heavy rainfall, forcing closure of two lanes. This triggered a massive traffic jam stretching several kilometers, between Hero Honda Chowk and the Kherki Daula Toll Plaza, leaving commuters stranded.

Residential areas of Gurgaon also saw heavy waterlogging, prompting the Gurugram Police to issue a ‘Work from Home’ advisory.

Viral videos capture flooded Gurgaon Residents from across the city took to social media on Tuesday to share videos of flooded roads and uprooted trees.

One woman showed how the road in front of her house turned into a river, partially submerging her two-wheeler. She claimed that just two hours of rainfall had led to that level of waterlogging.