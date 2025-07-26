OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue reveals why she's ‘taking a break’ from intimacy

Adult content creator Bonnie Blue says she is stepping back from dating and emotional intimacy following the end of her decade-long relationship with her husband and manager, Ollie Davidson, per US Weekly. Bonnie Blue opened up on her split from husband Ollie Davidson.(Instagram/bonnie_blue_xo)

Born as Tia Billinger, Bonnie Blue became a household name in adult content circles for her outrageous sexual stunts on subscription-based platforms like OnlyFans.

The US Weekly report stated that Blue pushed the boundaries of online adult content with stunts like attempting to sleep with hundreds of college students at a now-cancelled event ‘petting zoo’ involving 2,000 people. However, she is now pressing pause: at least on her personal life.

Bonnie Blue on her dating life

Bonnie Blue, in a recent interview with The Times magazine, revealed she is putting romance and dating on hold. She told the publication that she and her ex were together for a very long time and added, “I am fine not being in a relationship.” She further stated that it will be difficult when she is ready to date because of her career.

The adult performer also spoke candidly about the emotional toll of creating content on OnlyFans and said some acts were loving, but they were not “boyfriend and girlfriend loving.”

Bonnie Blue’s marriage to ex Ollie Davidson

Bonnie met Ollie Davidson when she was just 13, according to another Daily Star report and they were married for several years before splitting in 2023. Speaking about her split, she said that they had just grown apart and that her work had nothing to do with it.

Surprisingly, the two are still close; she said that they are on really good terms and that Ollie works for her now. “He helps with some behind-the-scenes stuff… He might as well work for it,” she was quoted as saying.

Bonnie’s content had become increasingly extreme, which led to her getting permanently banned from OnlyFans earlier this year for violating its Acceptable Use Policy. This ban, according to US Weekly magazine, temporarily left her without income, and she reportedly lost a monthly revenue of £1.5 million ($2 million).

The content creator has since moved her content to another platform, but admitted many videos had to be scrapped due to legal and content restrictions.

“Even though they tell me, 'You're a suicide waiting to happen,' I wake up every day with a sense of excitement; I can't believe this is my life,” the OnlyFans star expressed.

FAQs

Q: Why is Bonnie Blue taking a break from dating?

A: She says she needs time to heal after her split from husband Ollie Davidson and feels it would be difficult to date due to her line of work.

Q: Did her job cause the breakup?

A: No. Bonnie has repeatedly said the split was amicable and due to growing apart.

Q: What happened with Bonnie Blue’s OnlyFans account?

A: She was permanently banned for planning an extreme sex stunt involving 2,000 men, which violated OnlyFans' terms.

Q: Is Bonnie Blue still making content?

A: Yes, she has moved to a new adult platform but has had to scrap several pre-recorded videos.

Q: Are Bonnie Blue and her ex still in touch?

A: Yes, they remain on good terms and he now works for her behind the scenes.