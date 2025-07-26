How a Coldplay ‘kiss-cam’ shot exposes cancel culture

The viral Coldplay “kiss cam” moment has dominated social feeds for more than a week, sparking memes, commentary, and even corporate fallout. Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot at a Coldplay concert. (Screengrab (X))

Fox News reported the drama began during a mid-July concert when former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron appeared on the big screen with Kristin Cabot, the company’s ex-HR chief. Byron, draped in arms with Cabot, looked stunned as cameras landed on them during Chris Martin’s “Jumbotron Song.” Cabot quickly turned away and covered her face, while Byron ducked out of frame.

“Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy,” Martin quipped, sending the crowd into laughter.

Within hours, the clip exploded online, reaching millions on TikTok. Memes and commentary from celebrities, politicians, and even brands poured in.

Coldplay kiss cam moment: From memes to corporate fallout

Kat Rosenfield of Free Press called it “a tidal wave of content,” citing everything from fake CEO statements to Phillies mascots reenacting the scene. In her words, “public shaming has been a staple of human society since the dawn of time... When we take joy in the distress and ruination of other people, we make monsters of ourselves.”

Astronomer issued a statement reaffirming company values and launching a “formal investigation.” Within days, Byron stepped down as CEO. Cabot also resigned a few days later.

“The events of the past few days have received a level of media attention that few companies-let alone startups in our small corner of the data and AI world-ever encounter,” interim CEO Pete DeJoy later remarked on LinkedIn.

Coldplay kiss cam scandal: Why we can’t look away

NYC/DC psychotherapist Jonathan Alpert told Fox News Digital that these viral scandals tap into “safe outrage.”

“They give people a way to channel judgment and frustration without touching the bigger, more divisive issues in society. Memes and viral posts turn a private embarrassment into a public spectacle where everyone feels like part of the mob.”

He compared the reaction to other pop culture pile-ons, from Adam Neumann’s WeWork collapse to Elon Musk’s Twitter stumbles, and even Will Smith’s Oscars slap.

