Andy Byron eyes lawsuit against Coldplay over viral kiss cam scandal: Report

Coldplay’s viral kiss cam moment might be heading into legal territory. The kiss cam moment, which quickly gained traction on social media, could soon spark courtroom drama, as insiders revealed to Rob Shuter’s #ShuterScoop that former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, who found himself at the center of the cheating scandal alongside his HR Chief Kristin Cabot, is now considering legal action against the band, as reported by Mandatory. Coldplay's viral kiss cam incident could lead to legal action from former CEO Andy Byron over privacy concerns.(@Sober_lifestyl, @BuzzingPop/ X)

The sources claimed that Byron is not too thrilled about the video of him embracing Cabot at the concert, which is not only going viral but has also become a meme template for many.

Also Read: Andy Byron OnlyFans row: Did Ex-Astronomer CEO send $40K to Sophie Rain? Massive twist in ColdplayGate

Byron looking to sue Coldplay after Boston concert fiasco

During Coldplay's Boston show, Byron and his HR Cabot were accidentally outed by Chris Martin after their embraced position flashed on the jumbotrone screen. Both of them were married to other people. According to Rob Shuter's report, Byron is exploring the option of a lawsuit against Coldplay, as reported by Reality Tea.

He is reportedly citing “emotional distress” and “invasion of privacy” while planning to sue the band and the event organizers. A source close to him shared that he “didn’t consent to being filmed or publicly humiliated.” Byron reportedly believes that the British rock band ”made him a meme."

However, legal experts revealed to the outlet that they don't see the former CEO's efforts to sue Coldplay coming to any fruition. One cannot expect privacy at a public concert with cameras all around and thousands of people gathered.

Also Read: Can Andy Byron sue Coldplay over kiss cam scandal? Lawyers break it down

Chris Martin reportedly laughs at Byron's lawsuit efforts

While Coldplay's Martin made a cheeky comment during the first show after the kiss cam fiasco, the band has not responded to reports of them being slammed with a lawsuit by Byron. However, sources shared that the band's frontman reportedly “laughed out loud” at the former CEO's attempt to sue them, as reported by Reality Tea.