Andy Byron OnlyFans row: Did Ex-Astronomer CEO send $40K to Sophie Rain? Massive twist in ColdplayGate

Andy Byron has found himself in a new controversy. Days after he resigned as Astronomer CEO in the fallout of the Colplay concert scandal, where he was spotted cuddling with the company's HR chief, Kristin Cabot, claims about his alleged activities on OnlyFans have emerged. While these rumors are unverified, The Blast reported that it involves creator and model Sophie Rain. Andy Byron was caught with Astronomer's HR chief in a Coldplay kiss cam video(X and Linkedin)

According to the tabloid report, Byron's wife, Megan Kerrigan, reportedly leaked ‘private messages exposing his alleged interactions with OnlyFans creator Sophie Rain’. The website further cites screenshots allegedly shared by the former CEO's wife, showing Byron on a messaging application called Finsta.

Claims about Andy Byron paying up to $40,000 for explicit video calls with Rain have emerged. Byron has not issued a statement addressing the ColdplayGate or the OnlyFans row.

The Blast reported that Byron allegedly told Rain: "All good. Most guys I talk to are married." The creator responded, "Okay, call me in 5 mins [winky face]."

The Hindustan Times cannot verify the newly emerged claims as of now.

Sophie Rain speaks out

Sophie Rain, in an exclusive statement to The Blast, offered support to Andy Byron's wife.

“I can not comment on who my clients and donors are, but this situation is crazy as it is. As a Christian, I don't condone this type of behavior. I don't disclose my donors, but I am here for his wife if she needs a friend through these times. I know this type of thing can be hard. If she has any issues at all during this time of uncertainty, she can reach out to me. I would love to talk to her and reassure her that this guy is just a bump in the road," she said.

“I am a huge fan of Coldplay. I'm glad this happened. Cheaters are the worst people on this planet. I applaud Chris Martin for integrating this into his show,” she further added.