What was Andy Byron’s salary as Astronomer CEO?

The CEO of Astronomer, a $1.3 billion data infrastructure startup, has stepped down following the “kiss cam” fiasco at a Coldplay concert last week. Astronomer CEO Andy Byron's resignation follows a public incident, with interim leadership in place.(LinkedIn)

Andy Byron, who had been leading the AI-focused company, was initially placed on leave after being seen hugging the company's HR, Kristin Cabot, at Gillette Stadium.

ALSO READ| Kristin Cabot still listed on Astronomer’s leadership page as outrage grows: ‘She should resign or be fired’

What is Andy Byron's salary and net worth

The New York Post reported Byron’s net worth is estimated to fall between $50 million and $70 million. His annual salary reportedly ranged from $469,000 to $690,000, with additional performance-based bonuses.

Notably, Astronomer initially sent their CEO on leave. “Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy is currently serving as interim CEO, given Andy Byron has been placed on leave,” the company statement read.

However, the very next day, on 19 July, the Astronomer announced that Byron had officially resigned.

“Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted. The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO,” the company said.

“As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met.”

Former Astronomer CEO and co-founder Ry Walker took to X, and wrote, “I was CEO for Astronomer from 2015–2019, basically until we hit serious traction.”

ALSO READ| Pete DeJoy issues first statement as Astronomer interim CEO after Andy Byron's exit. Full text here

“I’ve found Andy to be professional, I’ve only ever been on a call with him once. Everyone on the team has praised his leadership to me.”

Walker is a former co-founder, early CEO, and board member of Astronomer between 2015 and 2019, and departed finally in 2022, to join Tembo.