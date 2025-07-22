Kristin Cabot still listed on Astronomer’s leadership page as outrage grows: ‘She should resign or be fired’

Calls are growing for Kristin Cabot, Chief People Officer at Astronomer, to resign after users noticed she still appears on the company’s leadership page following a public scandal that also involved the now-former CEO, Andy Byron. Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot were caught cuddling at a Coldplay concert.(LinkedIn)

Byron resigned on Saturday after kiss cam footage of the two at a Coldplay concert went viral and sparked backlash. Both executives were placed on leave after the incident.

Despite Byron's exit, criticism continues to mount over Cabot’s ongoing presence at the company.

Reactions

One person asked, “Quick question- Did Kristin Cabot resign ? Or went on any leave ? Whatever happened just happened. But why is all the noise about Astronomer CEO ANDY BYRON and not her ? I mean she also cheated!!”

Another wrote, “Why hasn’t Kristin Cabot been fired? She is the Chief People Officer and should be a role model for the employees. She lacks judgment and integrity. I would have fired her or asked her to resign.”

A third person added, “This CEO has tendered his resignation & the Astronomer Board of Directors has accepted. While the firm's chief people officer, Kristin Cabot is yet to resign. Force her to resign as well.”

Another user commented, “What about Kristin Cabot? She should also resign. It took two to tango.”

What Astronomer said

In its first public statement, Astronomer said it is "committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding.”

The company added, “Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability. The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter, and we will have additional details to share very shortly.”

Byron's resignation was officially acknowledged in a follow-up statement from Astronomer: "As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met.”

“Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted. The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO.”