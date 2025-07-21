Kristin Cabot, HR exec in Coldplay cheating scandal, belongs to elite ‘Boston Brahmin’ family

Kristin Cabot, the HR executive at the centre of the Coldplay cheating scandal, is married into one of Boston’s oldest and wealthiest families. A report in the New York Post reveals that Kristin Cabot’s husband Andrew Cabot is the sixth-generation owner of Privateer Rum and a man of considerable generational wealth. Kristin Cabot's marriage details were revealed a day after the Coldplay 'kiss cam' fiasco broke out(X)

The Cabot family is one of the one of the original “Boston Brahmin” clans that made its fortunes centuries ago. Today, the family controls a number of businesses, including the rum company that Andrew Cabot runs.

Who are the Boston Brahmins?

Boston Brahmins (also known as the First Families of Boston) are members of the old, wealthy and socially elite families of Boston, Massachusetts. The term originally referred to a group of upper-class, Anglo-Saxon Protestant families who wielded significant cultural, social and political power in New England from the 18th to the early 20th century.

More about the elite Cabot family

According to the New York Post, the Cabot family, whose roots in New England go back ten generations, built its fortune in the soot trade — more formally known in industry circles as “carbon black,” a crucial component in car tyre manufacturing.

The family is so prominent in Boston that it’s often said, “the Cabots speak only to God.” As a local poem famously puts it: “And this is good old Boston / The home of the bean and the cod / Where the Lowells talk only to Cabots / And the Cabots talk only to God.”

What is the Coldplay cheating controversy?

During a Coldplay concert in Foxborough, Greater Boston area last week, the ‘kiss cam’ pointed towards a couple enjoying the music. However, as soon as they saw the camera, the woman – later identified as Kristin Cabot – ducked for cover. The man also turned his face to avoid the lens.

It was later revealed that the man is the CEO of Astronomer, Andy Byron. He was at the concert with Kristin Cabot, the head of human resources at his company.

Both Byron and Cabot are married to other people. The very public expose of their extra-martial affair grabbed headlines across the world.

More about Kristin and Andrew Cabot

Kristin and Andrew Cabot have both been married before. Kristin’s previous divorce was finalized in 2022. She is currently on leave from her job at Astronomer following the Coldplay scandal.