Can Astronomer HR head Kristin Cabot sue Andy Byron for sexual harassment over Coldplay kiss cam? Legal experts explain

Astronomer's Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot were in for a rude shock when the kiss cam at the Boston Coldplay concert turned on them, showing them cozying up. Byron, who was then CEO, and Cabot, the company's HR head, immediately broke off the hug, sparking rumours that the two were having an affair. Astronomer has opened an investigation after Kristin Cabot and Andy Byron were seen getting cozy at the Coldplay concert(X)

In the time since then, the clip has gone viral, and the two have been put on leave by the company, which has launched an investigation. Byron has also stepped down as CEO, even as outrage grows over Cabot's continued association with Astronomer.

While legal experts have opined on why Cabot might be kept on, they have also tackled the question of whether Kristin Cabot has grounds to sue Andy Byron for sexual harassment.

Can Kristin Cabot sue Andy Byron for sexual harassment?

Employment lawyers that New York Post spoke to were not too encouraging about the possibility of a sexual harassment case or similar claims.

They cast doubt on the possibility of any case being brought against Byron, though he was her superior in the company structure.

“Unless she was pressured into the relationship because of a power imbalance, there’s not much of a case,” one attorney remarked.

“If it was consensual… a sexual harassment suit would be a stretch. In fact, a jury might laugh it out of court. Being embarrassed on a jumbotron isn’t the same as being harassed at work,” they added.

Another lawyer, speaking to the publication, echoed the same sentiments, saying, “She’d have to demonstrate their relationship was unwanted, and I think based on what I’ve seen would be difficult.”

'Astronomer now a household name'

Meanwhile, Pete DeJoy, the interim CEO, issued a statement, saying, “While I would never have wished for it to happen like this, Astronomer is now a household name.”

“The events of the past few days have received a level of media attention that few companies – let alone startups in our small corner of the data and AI world – ever encounter,” he added, noting how the situation has been ‘unusual and surreal’ for the company's workers.